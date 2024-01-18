KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732)(Blue) make preparations to moor after returning to homeport of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, following a routine strategic deterrent patrol. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Travis S. Alston/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 09:27
|Photo ID:
|8205369
|VIRIN:
|240119-N-ZO368-1043
|Resolution:
|6659x4444
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
This work, USS Alaska Returns to Kings Bay [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
