A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, repels out of a building with a rope and harness during an immersion with the fire department at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 19, 2024. The experience gave the command team a greater insight as to how much training and preparation the base firefighters undertake on a regular basis to ensure they are prepared for any incident. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

