A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Bailey, left, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of health and safety, secures harness for Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, prior to rappelling out of a building during vehicle extrication training at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 19, 2024. The 100th ARW command team conducts “A Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and to cultivate a ReaDy Culture. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB