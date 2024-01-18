Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department [Image 7 of 10]

    A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Bailey, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of health and safety, prepares a harness to ensure the command team safely rappels out of a building during vehicle extrication training at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 19, 2024. The 100th ARW command team conducts “A Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and to cultivate a ReaDy Culture. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 09:27
    Photo ID: 8205359
    VIRIN: 240119-F-NR913-1491
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 494.56 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    This work, A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department
    airmen
    excellence
    readiness

