U.S. Air Force 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists and the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team prepare harnesses prior to rappelling out of a building during an immersion at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 19, 2024. The experience gave the command team a greater insight as to how much training and preparation the base firefighters undertake on a regular basis to ensure they are prepared for any incident. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 09:27
|Photo ID:
|8205358
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-NR913-1390
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|778.94 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT