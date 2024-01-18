Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department [Image 5 of 10]

    A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Daniel Manning, right, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron crew manager, simulate an extrication by opening a car door using the hydraulic rescue tool during an immersion at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 19, 2024. Conducting vehicle extrication training sharpens the skills of fire protection specialists to ensure their safety and others. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    airmen
    excellence
    readiness

