U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Daniel Manning, right, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron crew manager, simulate an extrication by opening a car door using the hydraulic rescue tool during an immersion at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 19, 2024. Conducting vehicle extrication training sharpens the skills of fire protection specialists to ensure their safety and others. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 09:27 Photo ID: 8205357 VIRIN: 240119-F-NR913-1341 Resolution: 5616x3737 Size: 550.19 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.