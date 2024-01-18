Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department [Image 4 of 10]

    A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    “The desire to serve, the ability to perform, and the courage to act,” is the motto of the U.S. Air Force fire protection service. Fire protection specialists conduct educational training about fire prevention as well as protect people, facilities and assets from fire and natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

