U.S. Air Force 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists and the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team prepare to conduct vehicle extrication training at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 19, 2024. Conducting vehicle extrication training sharpens the skills of fire protection specialists to ensure the safety of others. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 09:27
|Photo ID:
|8205354
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-NR913-1069
|Resolution:
|5443x3402
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
