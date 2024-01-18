Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department [Image 1 of 10]

    A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, dons protective gear prior to participating in vehicle extrication training with the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 19, 2024. The 100th Air Refueling Wing command team conducts “A Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and to cultivate a ReaDy Culture. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 09:27
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    This work, A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

