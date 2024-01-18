U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, dons protective gear prior to participating in vehicle extrication training with the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 19, 2024. The 100th Air Refueling Wing command team conducts “A Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and to cultivate a ReaDy Culture. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 09:27
|Photo ID:
|8205353
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-NR913-1061
|Resolution:
|2240x3367
|Size:
|190.51 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life: 100th CES Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
