    USS Alaska Returns to Kings Bay [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Alaska Returns to Kings Bay

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732)(Blue) make preparations to moor after returning to homeport of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, following a routine strategic deterrent patrol. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Travis S. Alston/Released)

    This work, USS Alaska Returns to Kings Bay [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

