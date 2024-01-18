Longleaf pine trees grow in rows amongst native groundcover at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The 325th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental flight’s forestry program specifically plants longleaf pines because they are indigenous to the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
Sprucing up Tyndall’s forests
