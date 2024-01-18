Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sprucing up Tyndall’s forests [Image 6 of 8]

    Sprucing up Tyndall’s forests

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A longleaf pine seedling is planted in the ground by a forestry contractor at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. Since January 2020, the Tyndall forestry program has planted nearly 7 million trees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

