A forestry contractor fills a carrier with longleaf pine seedlings to be planted at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The carriers hold approximately 600 seedlings at a time, weighing nearly 100 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8205339
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-NF392-1178
|Resolution:
|7546x5031
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
Sprucing up Tyndall’s forests
