    Sprucing up Tyndall’s forests [Image 5 of 8]

    Sprucing up Tyndall’s forests

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A forestry contractor fills a carrier with longleaf pine seedlings to be planted at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The carriers hold approximately 600 seedlings at a time, weighing nearly 100 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    This work, Sprucing up Tyndall’s forests [Image 8 of 8], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sprucing up Tyndall&rsquo;s forests

