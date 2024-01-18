Sprucing up Tyndall’s forests

Leah Eggeman, F4 Tech Contractor, measures out a plot area at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. Plot areas are used while planting trees to ensure correct spacing, allowing for seedling survival checks after planting is complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
