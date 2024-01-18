Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sprucing up Tyndall’s forests [Image 3 of 8]

    Sprucing up Tyndall’s forests

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A group of contractors walk through a field planting tree seedlings at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. Crews consist of 12 to 18 people who plant an average of 35,000 trees daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 09:30
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Sprucing up Tyndall&rsquo;s forests

    325th Fighter Wing

