Date Taken: 12.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 06:19 Photo ID: 8205203 VIRIN: 240122-N-MO461-1012 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 735.93 KB Location: NAPLES, IT

Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band’s Brass Band, Topside performs at the Naples Observatory. [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Raymond Laffoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.