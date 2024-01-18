U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Concert at Teatro De Lise

U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band's hornist, Musician 2nd Class Steven Buley, performed a concert alongside students at the Teatro De Lise in Sarno, Italy in memory of the young Neapolitan musician, Giovanbattista Cutolo; a young hornist who tragically passed away in early 2023.

