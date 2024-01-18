Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ecuador Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 40th Member

    Ecuador Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 40th Member

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.13.2024

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    Graphic illustration of the flag of Ecuador and the Combined Maritime Forces logo. CMF welcomed Ecuador, Jan. 11th, as the 40th member of the world’s largest maritime security partnership. (Graphic illustration by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs)

    This work, Ecuador Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 40th Member, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

