USS America Conducts Flight Operations With VMFA 121

EAST CHINA SEA (January 17, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, while sailing in the East China Sea, January 17. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

