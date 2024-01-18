Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations With VMFA 121 [Image 3 of 6]

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations With VMFA 121

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (January 17, 2024) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) John Alayon, from La Mirada, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) taxis an F-35B Lightning II aircraft from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, while sailing in the East China Sea, January 17. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 05:15
    Photo ID: 8205128
    VIRIN: 240117-N-BX791-1062
    Resolution: 5489x3095
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations With VMFA 121 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    USS America (LHA 6)

