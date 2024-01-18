AFLCMC Commander holds her first Center-wide All-Call

Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton held her first Center-wide All-Call virtually Jan. 19 from Wright-Patt. The Center’s new commander took the opportunity to introduce herself and outline the career path that landed her at the helm of AFLCMC.

Joining Shipton for the discussion was the Center’s Executive Director, Dennis D’Angelo, her Deputy Commander, Col. John Kurian, the Center’s Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. James Fitch III, and her Mobilization Assistant, Brig. Gen. Preston McFarren.

Before taking questions from attendees, Shipton laid out her leadership philosophy, described how she generally conducts business, and explained how she sees her role in the Center.

“I see my role as resolving ambiguity, controlling complexity, and focusing the team’s creativity,” Shipton said.

She explained that her goal is to create an environment where everyone in the center can win together.

“Having a winning organization means we have to all learn and grow together as a team,” she said.

She went on to challenge the workforce to get comfortable getting uncomfortable. She explained that the only way to truly grow is to get out of your comfort zone especially as the Air Force shifts its focus toward Great Power Competition (GPC). She remarked that it is important to keep a keen eye on the Center’s vision and to always keep the mission in mind.

Shipton closed the session by thanking the workforce for attending the session, for being engaged, and for everything they are doing to move the Air Force forward. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi)

