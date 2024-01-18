U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Tanner Walker fires an M4 carbine during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Far East on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023. MCMC-Far East is an annual two-week event held to improve Marines’ marksmanship, combat readiness, and weapon proficiency. Walker is a counter intelligence human intelligence chief with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lucas Lu)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 00:41
|Photo ID:
|8205002
|VIRIN:
|231212-M-FL548-1140
|Resolution:
|6851x4570
|Size:
|12.02 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Far East [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Lucas Lu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
