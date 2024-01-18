240120-N-ED228-2345 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Senior Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Jessie Smith, left, from Greenwood, Ind., and Chief Logistics Specialist Shache Cox, from Beacon, N.Y., render honors during a burial-at-sea ceremony held on aircraft elevator 4 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)

Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 8 of 8]