Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony

240120-N-ED228-2345 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Senior Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Jessie Smith, left, from Greenwood, Ind., and Chief Logistics Specialist Shache Cox, from Beacon, N.Y., render honors during a burial-at-sea ceremony held on aircraft elevator 4 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)
