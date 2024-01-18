Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony

240120-N-ED228-2269 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Lt. Kyle Boyer, Chaplain, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), from Dalton, Ga., commits cremains to the sea during a burial-at-sea ceremony held on aircraft elevator 4. Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)

