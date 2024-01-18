Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Sonny Escalante 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240120-N-ED228-2260 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Doris Gamboaayon, from Tucson, Ariz., ceremoniously transports remains during a burial-at-sea ceremony held on aircraft elevator 4 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 22:47
    Photo ID: 8204975
    VIRIN: 240120-N-ED228-2260
    Resolution: 2573x3859
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SN Sonny Escalante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

