240120-N-ED228-2260 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Doris Gamboaayon, from Tucson, Ariz., ceremoniously transports remains during a burial-at-sea ceremony held on aircraft elevator 4 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2024 22:47
|Photo ID:
|8204975
|VIRIN:
|240120-N-ED228-2260
|Resolution:
|2573x3859
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SN Sonny Escalante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT