    Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Sonny Escalante 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240120-N-ED228-2179 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Capt. Pete Riebe, left, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), renders honors as Command Master Chief Robert Stumm, senior enlisted leader of Abraham Lincoln, presents the national ensign during a burial-at-sea ceremony held on aircraft elevator 4 aboard Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 22:47
    Photo ID: 8204974
    VIRIN: 240120-N-ED228-2179
    Resolution: 2090x3135
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SN Sonny Escalante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

