Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bailey assumes responsibility as MIRC CSM

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Melissa Adamski, left, commander of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bailey, middle, Military Intelligence Readiness Command command sergeant major, and Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Brian Bertazon, right, stand at attention during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Fort Belvoir, Va., Jan. 21, 2024. U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bailey assumed responsibility as Military Intelligence Readiness Command command sergeant major from outgoing command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Brian Bertazon. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)

