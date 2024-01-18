Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bailey assumes responsibility as MIRC CSM [Image 11 of 13]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bailey assumes responsibility as MIRC CSM

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2024

    Photo by Maj. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bailey, Military Intelligence Readiness Command command sergeant major, speaks during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Fort Belvoir, Va., Jan. 21, 2024. U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bailey assumed responsibility as Military Intelligence Readiness Command command sergeant major from outgoing command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Brian Bertazon. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)

    NCO
    CSM
    USAR
    MIRC

