Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Brian Bertazon, speaks during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Fort Belvoir, Va., Jan. 21, 2024. U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bailey assumed responsibility as Military Intelligence Readiness Command command sergeant major from outgoing command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Brian Bertazon. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2024 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8204866
|VIRIN:
|240121-A-JJ835-2532
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.81 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bailey assumes responsibility as MIRC CSM [Image 13 of 13], by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT