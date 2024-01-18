Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TR Conducts FAS with Daniel Inouye [Image 14 of 15]

    TR Conducts FAS with Daniel Inouye

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Foote 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) comes alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a fueling-at-sea, Jan. 19, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    IMAGE INFO

