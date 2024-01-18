PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) comes alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a fueling-at-sea, Jan. 19, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb M. Foote)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2024 05:23 Photo ID: 8204634 VIRIN: 240119-N-RO855-1013 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 855.98 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TR Conducts FAS with Daniel Inouye [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.