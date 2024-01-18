Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Theodore Roosevelt and Daniel Inouye Conduct Fueling-at-Sea [Image 8 of 15]

    Theodore Roosevelt and Daniel Inouye Conduct Fueling-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) comes alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a fueling-at-sea, Jan. 19, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 05:23
    Photo ID: 8204619
    VIRIN: 240119-N-JH293-1012
    Resolution: 3751x2813
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt and Daniel Inouye Conduct Fueling-at-Sea [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Theodore Roosevelt XO Dresses Out for GQ Drill
    Theodore Roosevelt XO Dresses Out for GQ Drill
    Theodore Roosevelt GQ Drill
    Theodore Roosevelt GQ Drill
    Theodore Roosevelt GQ Drill
    Theodore Roosevelt Rainbow Flight Ops
    Theodore Roosevelt Rainbow C-2A Flight Ops
    Theodore Roosevelt and Daniel Inouye Conduct Fueling-at-Sea
    Aircraft Secured Aboard TR
    Theodore Roosevelt and Daniel Inouye FAS
    Theodore Roosevelt and Daniel Inouye FAS
    Theodore Roosevelt and Daniel Inouye FAS
    TR Conducts FAS with Daniel Inouye
    TR Conducts FAS with Daniel Inouye
    TR Conducts FAS with Daniel Inouye

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    3rd Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT