    Theodore Roosevelt GQ Drill [Image 3 of 15]

    Theodore Roosevelt GQ Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 18, 2024) U.S. Sailors prepare to fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 18, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 05:24
    Photo ID: 8204612
    VIRIN: 240118-N-EQ851-2036
    Resolution: 3582x4776
    Size: 960.37 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt GQ Drill [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    integration
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG 9

