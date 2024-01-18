USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (January 18, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) Airman Michael Duran , from Houston, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) fuels an F-35B Lightning II aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), on the flight deck, while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

