    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (January 18, 2024) An F-35B Lightning II aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2024 23:50
    Photo ID: 8204580
    VIRIN: 240118-N-FC892-1271
    Resolution: 4428x2952
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fueling
    Flight Operations
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate
    F-35B
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Handing

