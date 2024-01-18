Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Quarters Drill: Weapons Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors assigned to weapons department participate in M2A1 .50 Cal heavy machine gun training during general quarters drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean Jan. 16, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2024 22:32
    Photo ID: 8204566
    VIRIN: 240116-N-CU716-2177
    Resolution: 4733x3155
    Size: 16.67 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Quarters Drill: Weapons Training, by SA Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN73
    Warfighter
    Spirit of Freedom
    USS George Washington
    USSGW
    GW Spirit

