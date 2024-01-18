General Quarters Drill: Weapons Training

Sailors assigned to weapons department participate in M2A1 .50 Cal heavy machine gun training during general quarters drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean Jan. 16, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

