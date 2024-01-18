A Soldier with the Georgia National Guard's 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment provides security for members of Task Force Voodoo's Downed Aircraft Recovery Team respond to a simulated downed aircraft. Task Force Voodoo, comprised of aviation units from the Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard, and Soldier from all four states were participate in a culminating training event at Ft. Cavazos, Jan. 19. The training was in preparation for the upcoming mobilization to Kosovo in support of NATO peace-keeping forces.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2024 22:05
|Photo ID:
|8204563
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-TA175-5958
|Resolution:
|7977x5318
|Size:
|8.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Georgia National Guard Soldiers prepare for KFOR 33 [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
