Iowa, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Georgia National Guard Soldiers prepare for KFOR 33

A Soldier with the Georgia National Guard's 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment provides security for members of Task Force Voodoo's Downed Aircraft Recovery Team respond to a simulated downed aircraft. Task Force Voodoo, comprised of aviation units from the Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard, and Soldier from all four states were participate in a culminating training event at Ft. Cavazos, Jan. 19. The training was in preparation for the upcoming mobilization to Kosovo in support of NATO peace-keeping forces.

Date Taken: 01.19.2024
Date Posted: 01.20.2024
Photo ID: 8204563
by SFC Whitney Hughes