Members of Task Force Voodoo, comprised of aviation units from the Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard, participate in a culminating training event at Ft. Cavazos, Jan. 19. The aviation Soldiers are preparing for their upcoming mobilization to Kosovo in support of NATO peace-keeping operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2024 22:05
|Photo ID:
|8204562
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-TA175-1645
|Resolution:
|5177x3451
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard Soldiers prepare for KFOR 33 [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT