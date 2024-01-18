Members of Task Force Voodoo, comprised of aviation units from the Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard, participate in a culminating training event at Ft. Cavazos, Jan. 19. The aviation Soldiers are preparing for their upcoming mobilization to Kosovo in support of NATO peace-keeping operations.

Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.20.2024 This work, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard Soldiers prepare for KFOR 33 [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Whitney Hughes