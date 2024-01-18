Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard Soldiers prepare for KFOR 33 [Image 1 of 5]

    Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard Soldiers prepare for KFOR 33

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Members of Task Force Voodoo, comprised of aviation units from the Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard, participate in a culminating training event at Ft. Cavazos, Jan. 19. The aviation Soldiers are preparing for their upcoming mobilization to Kosovo in support of NATO peace-keeping operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2024 22:05
    Photo ID: 8204559
    VIRIN: 240119-A-TA175-3846
    Resolution: 7643x5095
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard Soldiers prepare for KFOR 33 [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard Soldiers prepare for KFOR 33
    Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard Soldiers prepare for KFOR 33
    Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard Soldiers prepare for KFOR 33
    Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard Soldiers prepare for KFOR 33
    Iowa, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Georgia National Guard Soldiers prepare for KFOR 33

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT