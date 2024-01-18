George Washington conducts Mass Casualty Drill

Chief Master-at-Arms James D. Rogers, from Mooresville, North Carolina, and Airman Jorge C. Rosado, from Aibonito, Puerto Rico, assigned to security department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), discuss procedures during a mass casualty drill in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 20, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)

