    George Washington conducts Mass Casualty Drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Chief Master-at-Arms James D. Rogers, from Mooresville, North Carolina, and Airman Jorge C. Rosado, from Aibonito, Puerto Rico, assigned to security department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), discuss procedures during a mass casualty drill in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 20, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)

    TAGS

    Security
    Anti-Terrorism
    CVN73
    mass casualty
    ATTT
    USSGW

