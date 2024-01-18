Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Participate in a Mass Casualty Drill

    Sailors Participate in a Mass Casualty Drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors prepare to lift a simulated injured Sailor during a mass casualty drill on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 20, 2024. USS George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2024 21:39
    Photo ID: 8204549
    VIRIN: 240120-N-VX022-1148
    Resolution: 6000x3375
    Size: 19.09 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Participate in a Mass Casualty Drill, by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Drill
    Flight Deck
    Mass Casualty
    USSGW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT