Sailors Participate in a Mass Casualty Drill

Sailors prepare to lift a simulated injured Sailor during a mass casualty drill on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 20, 2024. USS George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

