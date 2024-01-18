Sailors prepare to lift a simulated injured Sailor during a mass casualty drill on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 20, 2024. USS George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2024 21:39
|Photo ID:
|8204549
|VIRIN:
|240120-N-VX022-1148
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|19.09 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Participate in a Mass Casualty Drill, by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT