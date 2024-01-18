Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington conducts Mass Casualty drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Wadelon Presley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zachary S. Mcbee, from Sacramento, California, assigned to medical department, participates in a mass casualty drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 20, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wadelon Presley)

    This work, George Washington conducts Mass Casualty drill, by SN Wadelon Presley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USSGW #CVN73 #Corpsman #SpiritOfFreedom #CVN73

