George Washington conducts Mass Casualty drill

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zachary S. Mcbee, from Sacramento, California, assigned to medical department, participates in a mass casualty drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 20, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wadelon Presley)

