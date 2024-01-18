Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Hun gives speech to Soldiers during promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Lt. Col. Hun gives speech to Soldiers during promotion ceremony

    TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Photo by Capt. Christopher kim 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    Lt. Col. Phidel Hun sharing words of wisdom during his promotion ceremony in Tustin, CA, Oct. 22, 2023.

    Lt. Col. Hun's parents on their wedding day
    Lt. Col. Hun with his children during promotion ceremony.
    Lt. Col. Hun gives speech to Soldiers during promotion ceremony

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From genocide refugee to Army officer

    #311SC #USArmy #Resilience #USARPAC #USArmyReserve #IndoPacific #Signal #Cyber #FacesOfThePacific #T

