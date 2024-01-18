Lt. Col. Phidel Hun sharing words of wisdom during his promotion ceremony in Tustin, CA, Oct. 22, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2024 18:02
|Photo ID:
|8204474
|VIRIN:
|240115-A-JF901-4092
|Resolution:
|1022x618
|Size:
|191.38 KB
|Location:
|TUSTIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Hun gives speech to Soldiers during promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Christopher kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From genocide refugee to Army officer
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT