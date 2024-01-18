Lt. Col. Hun with his children during promotion ceremony.

Lt. Col. Phidel Hun with his 4 sons, Henry, Harrison, Hunter, and Hayden during his promotion ceremony in Tustin, CA, Oct. 22, 2023.
From genocide refugee to Army officer
