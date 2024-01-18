Volunteers participate in the Wreaths Across America annual removal of wreaths, commonly known as Wreaths Out, in Section 33 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 20, 2024. This year, nearly 3,000 volunteers removed approximately 260,000 wreaths originally placed at ANC on Dec. 16, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.20.2024 13:36 Photo ID: 8204439 VIRIN: 240120-A-IW468-5805 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.21 MB Location: ARLINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2024 [Image 42 of 42], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.