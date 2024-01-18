Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2024 [Image 27 of 42]

    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2024

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Volunteers participate in the Wreaths Across America annual removal of wreaths, commonly known as Wreaths Out, in Section 33 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 20, 2024. This year, nearly 3,000 volunteers removed approximately 260,000 wreaths originally placed at ANC on Dec. 16, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2024 13:36
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
