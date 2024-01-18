USS Normandy (CG 60) Returns from Deployment

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Ens. Dane Hamilton embraces his partner following the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy's (CG 60) return to Naval Station Norfolk after an eight-month deployment, Jan. 20, 2024. Normandy, part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, was deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    homecoming
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    USS Normandy
    CG 60
    military homecoming

