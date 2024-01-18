USS Normandy (CG 60) Returns from Deployment

Ens. Dane Hamilton embraces his partner following the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy's (CG 60) return to Naval Station Norfolk after an eight-month deployment, Jan. 20, 2024. Normandy, part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, was deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)
