USS Normandy (CG 60) Returns from Deployment

Families wait on the pier as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) returns to Naval Station Norfolk following an eight-month deployment, Jan. 20, 2024. Normandy, part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, was deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

