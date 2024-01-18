Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.20.2024 08:40 Photo ID: 8204343 VIRIN: 240119-A-MM904-3448 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.97 MB Location: PL

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 525th E-MIB and the 773rd MP BN (LANG) Host Operation Guardian Sphinx [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Ryan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.